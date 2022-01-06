NASHVILLE — Ahsan Asadullah had a season-high 30 points as Lipscomb topped North Alabama 84-74 on Tuesday night.
Both teams were playing their first Atlantic Sun Conference game of the season.
Greg Jones had 16 points for Lipscomb (8-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Former Mt. Juliet High star Will Pruitt had 8 points and 16 rebounds.
Jamari Blackmon scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (7-7, 0-1). C.J. Brim added 14 points. Payton Youngblood had seven rebounds.
