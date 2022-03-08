If you’re going to measure Mike Krzyzewski’s legacy in numbers, there’s a dizzying array to choose from: the five national championships, the 23 consensus all-Americans, the 42 first-round NBA draft picks, the 1,196 career wins and, now, the $79,988 asking price on StubHub for a pair of floor seats to his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
For a fuller glimpse of that legacy, one only needed to peer into the 9,314-seat arena, where Krzyzewski entered the floor Saturday to a rousing ovation, walking through a tunnel of former players wearing white crew necks with a “K” over the heart. It took them about a minute to reshape their tunnel into a large mass surrounding Krzyzewski to pose for photos before the coach bowed to his former players and departed the floor.
He returned for a more standard introduction moments later, appearing to hold back tears before Duke and North Carolina’s lineups were announced, with former athletes Dirk Nowitzki and Terrell Owens, comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Ken Jeong, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver among the onlookers in the packed arena.
To the crowd’s dismay, his players couldn’t use that atmosphere to summon a winning performance in a 94-81 loss to North Carolina. The defeat, a byproduct of a slow start and an 8-2 Tar Heels run in the closing minutes, gave the double-digit underdogs a crucial double-digit win.
“It’s hard for me to believe this is over, so I’m just going to say the regular season is over,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ve done what I’ve loved my whole life. I didn’t realize that I would be doing it for 42 years at the place that I loved. And when you combine the coaching and the place, and the city of Durham altogether, you can’t be any luckier than me.”
Around 100 of the 200-some players who Krzyzewski coached over 42 seasons at Duke were in attendance, including Hall of Famer Grant Hill; J.J. Redick, the school’s all-time leading scorer; and Howard men’s coach Kenneth Blakeney.
For those who don’t count themselves as part of that exclusive club or the students who populate the tent city outside the arena, tickets were much harder to come by.
One fan paid $1 million last year for four tickets to the game, a sum that made the cheapest resale tickets (around $3,500) look cut-rate. The average price of tickets resold — between $5,300 and $7,500, depending on the service — exceeded that of most Super Bowls.
A deflated crowd fell silent after the final buzzer, but the fans rose to applaud Krzyzewski as he departed the floor. When he returned for the postgame ceremony, he embraced his wife, Mickie, his daughters and his grandchildren.
Krzyzewski was scheduled to address the crowd after a short ceremony to honor his legacy, but he took the mic to offer impromptu remarks before the postgame program began. He apologized for the loss, and several voices groaned before Krzyzewski silenced them and promised improvement.
“I’m sorry about this afternoon,” he said. “Let me just say: It’s unacceptable. Today was unacceptable. But the season has been very acceptable. And I’ll tell you, the season isn’t over.”
Krzyzewski was given a commemorative portrait and Duke President Vincent Price announced five scholarships in the coach and his family’s name — representative of the national titles Krzyzewski has won at Duke.
The team next heads to New York as the top seed in the ACC tournament, having secured its first outright regular season title since 2006 following a win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Notre Dame’s loss to Florida State on Wednesday. The Blue Devils clinched a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they await Syracuse or Florida State.
It’s there that Duke fans hope for a different result from Saturday — and where Price suggested the team can increase the five-scholarship count, if it can add to Krzyzewski’s trophy collection in the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.