Aubrey Huff mess is not about the First Amendment

Twitter is a toilet bowl and so is Facebook.
The latest proof is the raging story of Aubrey Huff, the sadly misguided former San Francisco Giants player who got himself dumped from the invitation list of the team’s commemoration of its 2010 World Series title. That party will be at Oracle Park in August.
Before he was a Twitter troll, Huff was the 2010 Giants first baseman who was not the biggest star on the team, but definitely a home run producer who got some big hits in the postseason and rode the wave of an unlikely title run that took everyone by surprise — including the Giants themselves.
Sadly, Huff’s life after baseball has devolved into a tweet storm of vulgarity and despicable musings that target people of color and especially women. He recently tweeted a picture of himself with a gun and this statement: “Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020.” Cool, huh?
Listen, I’m not going to promote his vile tweets. There are many others about women that are vile and indicate someone who probably needs help. You can find Huff’s handiwork with ease, but the larger point is this: Huff and his fellow backward supporters like former pitcher Curt Schilling are making his exclusion from a 2010 celebration a First Amendment thing.
One could make an argument that our country and democracy are in trouble because of a shocking lack of knowledge about civics, but let’s stay on point. The First Amendment is protecting Huff right now. The government hasn’t arrested him, detained him or questioned him about his stupid tweets. His right to be stupid, abusive, disgusting, unkind and bereft of humanity is not only preserved, its protected status is unquestioned.
It was a great story that Huff was only too happy to trash on his Twitter feed. Again, he had the constitutional right to do that and nobody stood in the way. He pens stick figure drawings extolling President Donald Trump and brags when he sells them for $265. He says the Giants wouldn’t have won the World Series without him.
OK, dude. You be you. But come August, this little tempest will have blown over. It will be forgotten and Huff won’t be sharing the joy of the 2010 Giants title run because Huff doesn’t know how to act like a human being around others.
His rights will be intact on that August day, but what a sad and self-defeating way to ruin your blessings and isolate yourself from the joy of brotherhood because you can’t help but be a hateful ass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.