Lebanon businessman Ryan Aulds has been named one of Vanderbilt’s top 100 players of the past century in a list chosen by fans commemorating the Commodores’ 100 seasons at Vanderbilt Stadium (Dudley Field).
Aulds starred on both sides of the line for Lebanon High School in the 1990s, helping the Blue Devils reach the state quarterfinals as a senior in 1995.
He and LHS teammate Elliott Carson then signed with Vanderbilt. Following a redshirt freshman year, Aulds became an anchor on the defensive line from 1997-2000.
Returning to his hometown, he joined his family’s business, Fakes & Hooker Lumber. He also became a football official, calling high school games. In recent years, he’s worked on the collegiate level, serving as an umpire in the Sun Belt Conference.
Aulds and the other 99 top 100 players will be honored as part of a celebration of the stadium’s 100 years Sept. 3 when Vanderbilt hosts Elon.
