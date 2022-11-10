CLARKSVILLE — Austin Peay jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back defeating Cumberland 81-35 in a women’s basketball exhibition game at the Dunn Center on Monday night.
The loss does not count for the Phoenix as it was just an exhibition, but the win does count for the Governors as it was Austin Peay’s regular-season opener.
Cumberland struggled to get in an offensive rhythm throughout the game as CU shot just 26.5% from the field and 1-of-10 from 3. Iya Jones and Kennedy Powell each scored a team-high six points while Powell led the team in rebounding.
Austin Peay came out of the gates shooting well finishing the game 30-of-58 (51.7%) from the field and drained 11 3-pointers. Yamia Johnson scored a game-high 25 points going 9-of-16 from the field with five triples and five rebounds.
Mahogany Vaught scores 14 on 5-of-9 shooting and Mariah Adams added 11. Gabby Zapata Smalls had game-high 10 rebounds, nine of which came in the first quarter.
Austin Peay scores the first basket down low before Sexton drains a 3-pointer for their only lead in the game.
The Governors answer with a three before a drought for both teams. Austin Peay ended a three-minute drought with a two and rose that momentum to a 16-0 run to get up big and extended that to a 24-5 lead after the first.
Austin Peay started the second with an 11-4 run to get up 36-9 and continued to give Cumberland a tough time on the offensive end as the Govs went on to take a 46-14 lead into the half.
The Phoenix had their best offensive quarter in the third scoring 12 points, but Austin Peay still outscored them 15-12 to go up by 35 heading to the fourth.
Austin Peay won the fourth 20-9 for the final score of 81-35.
Cumberland will head to Rio Grande (Ohio) for the Rio Grande Classic this weekend. CU will take on two tough opponents starting with Midway on Friday and No. 20 Rio Grande on Saturday.
