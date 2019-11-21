Winfree Bryant's boys escaped Southside with a 41-39 win Tuesday night.
The Aviators led 11-10 following the first quarter before Southside sneaked in front 18-15 by halftime and 30-29 going into what proved to be a back-and-forth fourth.
K.K. West led Winfree Bryant with 18 points.
Quin Long led Southside with 16 points while Caden Webber notched nine, Freddie Robertson eight and Trevor Sanford, Will Summers and Ryan Buckner two each as the Saints slipped to 1-8 going into tonight's home game against Gladeville.
Big second quarter sends West Wilson boys past WJB
West Wilson's boys rolled past host Walter J. Baird 61-34 Monday night.
The Wildcats trailed 16-15 following the first quarter before a 24-8 second put the visitors in front 39-24 by hafltime. West Wilson led 51-32 going into the fourth as the Blue Devils dropped to 3-2.
Braxton corey scored 17 points and Jaimikael Crudup, who sank 6 of 8 free throws, 16 for West Wilson. Johnny Pfefferle finished with seven points, Evan Jordan and Baylor Osborne five each; Rex Harman, Carson Cole and Ethan Kimes three apiece and Tavan Siler two.
Christian Frewin fired in two three-pointers to lead Baird with 13 points while Brent Duke added eight, Drew East six, Jordan Jewell a three and Garrett Oliver and Easton Spurlock two apiece.
Reasonover's 3 lifts C-O boys past Southside
Brody Reasonover's three-pointer with 4.5 seconds to play lifted host Carroll-Oakland past Southside 49-46 in boys' middle school basketball Monday night.
Carroll-Oakland led 13-9 following the first quarter before Southside moved in front 20-18 at halftime and 32-27 going into the fourth.
Avery Harris led Carroll-Oakland with 22 points while Reasonover scored seven.
Quin Long's 23 led all scorers for Southside while Caden Webber fired in 14, Freddie Robertson six and Will Summers three as the Saint slipped to 1-7 going into Tuesday night's home game against Winfree Bryant.
