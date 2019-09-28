Quarterback Kaiden West accounted for all five Winfree Bryant touchdowns Thursday night as the host Aviators broke a three-game losing streak in a big way with a 35-0 knockout of North Catholic.
Coming off a loss to Mt. Juliet, the Aviators, after feeling out the Hendersonville-based feeder for Pope John Paul II, scored in the second quarter on a 9-yard run by quarterback Kaiden West and Cameron Nixon's extra point.
West, who ran for over 100 yards and passed for another 100-plus, added a 31-yard rushing score and two-point conversion pass to R.J. Lewis for a 15-0 lead going into halftime.
West provided a quick score in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run and two-point scamper for a 23-0 lead.
"At that point, we could sub a few more guys and get some fresh legs in and that kept NC at bay since they had little depth," Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said.
West threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Dansby later in the third quarter and capped the scoring in the fourth with a screen toss to Connor Jones, who raced 24 yards to the end zone.
"We were a little beat up last week after our loss to a big, physical Mt. Juliet team so we had to play some guys out of position and a few of our second-team guys got moved up to first team," Criswell said. "Overall, we played much better than previous weeks. Kaiden West put on one of the better performances we've had here."
In addition to his offensive numbers, west had four tackles, including two for loss, and two interceptions. Treylee Cecil aded six tackles on defense and 31 rushing yards on offense.
Winfree Bryant will travel to Walter J. Baird at 6 p.m. next Thursday in a makeup of an earlier rainout for the annual Battle of the Blues.
