Winfree Bryant's boys beat visiting Carroll-Oakland 29-14 on Thursday night.
K.K. West fired in 15 points and Jacob Davis six for the Aviators, who led 4-2 following the first quarter, 10-6 at halftime and 21-10 going into the fourth.
Cash Williams scored six points and Carson Fox and Avery Harris four each for Carroll-Oakland.
Both teams will play in the Wilson County Tournament today at Carroll-Oakland. Winfree Bryant will face the 10 a.m. Watertown-Gladeville winner at 1 p.m. The host Eagles will take on Southside at 11:30 a.m.
Frewin's 15 leads Baird boys by Watertown
Christian Frewin's 15 points led Walter J. Baird's boys to a 51-35 win over visiting Watertown on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils trailed 12-9 following the first quarter before surging into halftime ahead 23-20.
See Win/Page B2
They opened a 37-23 margin going into the fourth as Baird improved to 10-5.
Brent Duke dropped in 11 points for Baird while Drew East drained three 3-pointers for his nine. Easton Spurlock and Chase McConnell each finished with five points while Jordan Jewell, Garrett Oliver and Jordan Lawson tossed in two apiece.
Brycen Cousino connected on four three-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 12 points while Bret Price scored six; J.J. Goodall, Ryder Johnson and Fabian Fivera five each and Marcus Reynolds two free throws.
Both teams will be at Carroll-Oakland today for the Wilson County Tournament. Watertown will face Gladeville in the opening 10 a.m. game. Walter J. Baird will take on Tuckers Crossroads at 4 p.m.
