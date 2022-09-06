Azar's two-goal performance leads Phoenix to 5-0 win

John Azar scored two goals in Cumberland’s 5-0 win.

 BOB TAMBOLI •

Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men battled through an hour of rain delays last Saturday to put on a show in all aspects of soccer, winning 5-0 against Indiana East at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

The Phoenix (2-1) allowed only one shot the whole game as they outshot the Red Wolves 23-1. Cumberland recorded 12 shots on goal in the contest with six in each half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.