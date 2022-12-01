Lebanon’s bowling teams returned from Thanksgiving break Tuesday and dominated Gallatin 21-2 (boys) and 16-7 (girls) at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils gave up two points while building a 200-plus pin-count lead in the first game.
Andy Romer racked up a 224, Braxton Crook 218, Cameron Farmer 171 and Chad Carey 169 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-5.
Gallatin’s girls picked up three points in the first game, but Lebanon had a commanding pin lead which served the Lady Devils well during the back-and-forth Baker games as they improved to 9-1.
