MURFREESBORO — Walter J. Baird’s Amare Manier and Scout Loftis combined for 31 points to personally outscore Prescott South in the Blue Devils’ 50-21 Tuesday in the James C. Haile state quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee Christian.
Manier sank two 3-pointers on his way to 16 points while Loftis fired in 15 as Baird advanced to today’s 11:30 a.m. semifinal against Decatur County with a 9-5 record.
