Southside 5th-6th-graders finish third at Forks River Tournament

Southside’s fifth- and sixth-grade boys ar shown with with their third-place plaque from the Forks River Tournament.

 Submitted

Walter J. Baird’s boys beat visiting Carroll-Oakland 44-23 Monday night.

Amaure Manier hit a pair of 3-pointers for half of his 12 points for the Blue Devils, who led 10-9 at the first-quarter break, 22-11 at halftime and 35-15 going into the fourth.

