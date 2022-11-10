Walter J. Baird’s boys beat visiting Carroll-Oakland 44-23 Monday night.
Amaure Manier hit a pair of 3-pointers for half of his 12 points for the Blue Devils, who led 10-9 at the first-quarter break, 22-11 at halftime and 35-15 going into the fourth.
Scout Loftis and Sam Robertson each scored seven points for Baird while Deonte Wilson supplied six, Zaiden Humes-Reese and Jaquarion Keeley four apiece and Jaden Stafford and Marques Wordlow two each.
Southside 5th-6th-graders finish third at Forks River TournamentELMWOOD — Southside’s fifth- and sixth-grade boys finished third in the Forks River Tournament last Saturday by beating the host Bulldogs 23-9.
The Saints widened a 5-3 first-quarter lead to 16-7 by halftime and 21-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Clay Hawkins and Stone Williams each scored eight points, Asa Usher four and Cason Malcom three for Southside.
