Baird boys beat Southside, 43-28

Walter J. Baird's boys used a strong second quarter to take the lead an equally potent fourth to pull away from visiting Southside 43-28 Thursday night.
Southside led 10-9 following the first quarter before Baird used a 12-4 second to go up 21-14 by halftime. The Blue Devils were up 31-25 going into the fourth before pulling away to their second win in as many starts.
Christian Frewin fired in four three-pointers to lead Bard with 23 points while Easton Spurlock scored nine, Garrett Oliver five, Brent Duke four and Drew East two.
Gus Parker poured in a pair of threes to lead Southside while 13 points while Quin Long scored seven, Freddie Robertson five, Trevor Sanford two and Caden Weber a free throw.
