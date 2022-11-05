Amaure Manier scored 17 points Thursday night to lead Walter J. Baird’s boys past visiting West Wilson 43-37.
The Blue Devils trailed 11-8 at the first-quarter break before using an 8-2 second to rally in front 19-13 by halftime. It was 30-29 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-0.
Jaquarion Keeley collected 12 points and Scout Loftis 10 for Baird while Elliott Greer and Gyan Ezeta each added two.
Grant Tinker’s 11 led West Wilson while Chase Kupchick and Josh Crawford each scored six, Lucas Holmes five, Connor McCarthy four, Karajo Dickens a 3-pointer and Brooks Durham two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.