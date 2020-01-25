MURFREESBORO — Walter J. Baird’s boys were beaten by Algood 51-37 Thursday night in the James C. Haile State Tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Algood led 10-6 following the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 36-25 through three as the Blue Devils dropped to 12-7.
Jackson Madewell dropped in a pair of three-pointers as he led Algood with 22 points while Parker Holland had all but two of his 19 after halftime.
Easton Spurlock scored 13 points for Baird. Christian Frewin fired in a pair of threes as he and Garrett Oliver each scored seven, Drew East six and Brent Duke four.
