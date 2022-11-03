Walter J. Baird’s boys had no trouble in a 49-10 triumph over Watertown on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils led 13-2 at the first-quarter break and 24-6 at halftime of their season opener.
Elliott Greer sank three 3-pointers to lead Baird with 11 points. Amaurie Manier, Gyan Ezeta and Scout Loftis each scored six points, Jason Singleton and Sam Robertson five apiece, Zaiden Humes-Reese and Jaquarion Keeley four each and Deonte Wilson two.
ELMWOOD — Southside boys were beaten by Gordonsville 37-32 in the first round of the Forks River Tournament last Saturday.
The Saints led 30-29 going into the fourth quarter before the Tigers took advantage of foul trouble on two starters to go on an 8-2 run in the final stanza. Gordonsville led 10-7 at the first-quarter break and 18-14 at halftime.
Kaden Jefferson scored 16 points for Southside. Colby Scott finished with five as he fouled out with three minutes left. Taeson Chang chipped in with four, Evan Pfaff three and Cayden Clark and Nate Presley two apiece as the Saints slipped to 2-2 going into Tuesday’s game at Winfree Bryant.
