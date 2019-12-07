Baird boys blitz Gladeville, 43-24

Walter J. Baird's boys bolted to an early lead Thursday night and never looked back in a 43-24 homecoming trouncing of Gladeville.
The Blue Devils led 14-1 following the first quarter, 20-13 at halftime and 31-20 through three as they improved to 5-2.
Easton Spurlock sank a pair of 3-pointers as he and Christian Frewin each fired in 12 points for Baird while Drew East scored seven, Brent Duke five, Ethan Schweer a 3 and Garrett Oliver and Chase McConnell two apiece.
Tucker Jones scored seven for Gladeville while Brody Fly finished with five, Nate Williams and Konner Adelsberger three each and Will Vokes, Tyson Henderlight and Myles Youngman two apiece.
Gladeville will play host to Winfree Bryant on Monday night while Walter J. Baird will travel to Southside.
Southside boys, Watertown girls prevail
Southside's boys beat visiting Watertown 38-21 on Thursday night.
Earlier, the Tigerettes topped the host Lady Saints, 32-13.
The Saints widened a 7-6 first-quarter lead to 16-12 by halftime and 29-16 going into the fourth period as they improved to 3-9.
Quin Long led Southside with 15 points while Freddie Robertson scored seven, Gus Parker five, Caden Webber four, Trevor Sanford three and Will Summers and Jake Ludouvissie scored two each.
Watertown's girls led 8-0 following the first quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 29-11 through three periods.
Jaleigh Robertson threw in 13 points for Watertown while Kierah Maklary added eight, Madison King five, Rachel Cromer four and Miranda Nix two.
Cameron Bryan's nine points paced Southside while Shekinah Brinkley and Kiah Seay each scored two.
Southside will play host to Walter J. Baird on Monday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. Watertown will play host to DeKalb West at the same time.
