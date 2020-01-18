Walter J. Baird’s boys ended their regular season Thursday night with a 52-27 triumph at Carroll-Oakland.
Easton Spurlock sank four three-pointers as he led Baird with 16 points while Christian Frewin’s 13 included a pair of triples.
Drew East, Jordan Lawson and Damien Calloway each finished with five points while Jordan Jewell flipped in four, Brent Duke three and Malik Humes a free throw as the Blue Devils improved to 12-6.
Baird led 12-4 following the first quarter, 36-9 at halftime and 38-20 through three periods.
Cash Williams led Carroll-Oakland with 11 points while Tol Swindell sank a pair of threes on his way to eight.
Avery Harris and Brady Reason over each threw in three and Carson Fox a free throw.
