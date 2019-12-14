Walter J. Baird's boys were dropped into the loser's bracket of the Slammin' Santa Tournament with a first-round loss to Thompson Station 66-30 Thursday night at WJB.
Kaleb Beasley tossed in 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter as the Thunder led 26-10 at the first-quarter break. He had 17 by halftime as Thompson Station led, 40-14.
Jeff Montgomery tossed in 12 points as he and Beasley buried a pair of three-pointers apiece. Steele Katina collected 10 points.
Garrett Oliver tossed in two threes as he led Walter J. Baird with 10 points while Easton Spurlock scored seven, Brent Duke six, Micah Smith three and Jordan Jewell and Jeremiah Martinez two each as the Blue Devils dropped to 6-3 going into last night's consolation-bracket contest with local rival Carroll-Oakland.
On opening night, Winfree Bryant's boys were beaten 51-36 while the girls dropped a 33-23 decision, both to Prescott, at WBMS.
At Walter J. Baird, Avery Trace's boys topped Carroll-Oakland 59-15 while the girls grounded the Lady Eagles 27-16.
Maggart's 21 lifts Lady Commanders to road win
NASHVILLE -- Lilty Maggart poured in 21 points Thursday to lead Friendship Christian's girls to a 39-35 win at Christ the King.
Maggart's total included four three-pointers. Rylee Agee scored seven points while Jacie Hawks finished with five, I'Tynashia Bates four and Maddie Parrish a pair of free throws.
The Lady Commanders led 11-6 following the first quarter, 20-11 at halftime and 25-21 going into the fourth.
Friendship will play host to DeKalb West at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
