Walter J. Baird's boys overcame a slow start to overtake host Winfree Bryant 40-29 Thursday night.
Winfree Bryant led 17-9 through the first quarter but failed to score in the second. Baird only managed three points during the second period, but the Blue Devils drew to within 17-12 by halftime. A 15-8 third quarter put WJB in front 27-25 before grounding the Aviators with a 13-4 fourth to improve to 8-5.
Christian Frewin fired in three 3-pointers as he and Jordan Jewell each scored 11 points for Walter J. Baird. Drew East and Easton Spurlock supplied seven points apiece while Brent Duke dropped in four.
Elijah Shreeve scored seven of his 12 points in the first quarter for Winfree Bryant while K.K. West totaled 10. Connor Jones finished with four first-period points while Jacob Davis dropped in a three-pointer, also in the first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.