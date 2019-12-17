Walter J. Baird's boys finished sixth in the Slammin' Santa Tournament following a 35-31 loss to Dupont Hadley last Saturday at Winfree Bryant.
Dupont Hadley led 11-5 following the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime before the Blue Devils battled to a 23-23 tie going into the fourth.
Davion White knocked down 19 points for Dupont Hadley.
Brent Duke dropped in 11 points and Jordan Jewell 10 for Baird while Drew East finished with four, Easton Spurlock a three-pointer, Garrett Oliver two and Micah Smith a free throw as the Blue Devils dropped to 7-4.
Walter J. Baird's boys advanced in the consolation bracket Friday night with a 55-39 win over local rival Carroll-Oakland at WJB.
Drew East drilled five three-pointers on his way to 22 points for the Blue Devils, who advanced to Saturday afternoon's fifth-place game against Dupont Hadley at WinfreeBryant.
Walter J. Baird trailed 8-7 following the first quarter before the Blue Devils edged in front 19-17 by halftime and 35-32 going into the fourth.
WJB pulled away 20-7 in the final stanza. Garrett Oliver and Easton Spurlock each scored 12 points for Baird while Jordan Jewell added eight and Brent Duke a free throw.
Avery Harris had 18 points for Carroll-Oakland while Tol Swindell sank three triples and a free throw for his 10.
Brody Reasonover finished with five, Carson Fox four and Kevin Ahlgard two.
The Eagles faced host Winfree Bryant in the seventh-place game Saturday morning.
