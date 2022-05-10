Baird edged in sudden-death shootout in district final

MT. JULIET — After pulling off two upsets to reach the district tournament finals, No. 5-seed Walter J. Baird took No. 3 Gladeville to a penalty shootout where the Wildcats finally put down the Blue Devils by one shot at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field.
Baird’s second-leading scorer, Emil Martinez, was unable to play in the final due to an injury sustained in Friday’s penalty-shootout semifinal win over No. 1 West Wilson.
But the defensive back foursome of Neri Ramirez, Gyan Ezeta, Luke Wright and Brody Blunkall turned away multiple Gladeville attacks. Eighth-grade goalie Kenny Shriver had 10 saves.
Wright, Steven Debrah and Luis Garcia converted their penalty shootout shots before Gladeville did the Devils one better.
Against West Wilson, Martinez scored for a 1-0 Baird lead going into halftime. But the Wildcats tied the score with 15 minutes left in regulation.
After an overtime period resulted in no goals, the teams went to a penalty shootout in which each team sends five players to shoot against the goalie. But the teams were tied 3-3 after the five attempts as Garcia, Aaron Martinez and Josue Ramirez Rosales converted for Baird.
The game then went to a sudden death shootout. Debrah matched West Wilson’s opening score. Shriver stopped the Wildcats’ next shot, one of three made by the WJB goalie in the shootouts. Wright, a seventh-grade starting centerback, nailed his snot into the bottom left corner of the net to send the Blue Devils into what is believed to be their first district final since 2011 when current assistant coach Paul Tribble was a starter.
