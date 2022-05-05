No. 5-seed Walter J. Baird upset No. 4 Winfree Bryant 2-1 Monday in the district tournament quarterfinals at WBMS.
A 25-yard free kick by Emil Martinez snuck over the wall into the top right corner of the goal to lift Baird to a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Fellow eighth-grader Aaron Martinez (no relation) gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead in the second half.
Winfree Bryant cut the margin in half on a long chip shot with about 12 minutes to play.
But the Blue Devils kept the Aviators at bay the rest of the way to earn a berth in Friday’s semifinal at Mt. Juliet’s Barry Wilmore Field against the winner of West Wilson and Carroll-Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.