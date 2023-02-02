Baird girls suffer first loss in Haile final

Walter J. Baird’s girls pose with the James C. Haile State Tournament runner-up trophy.

 Submitted

By DEMOCRAT STAFF

MURFREESBORO — Westwood’s girls used a dominant second quarter to wipe out an early Walter J. Baird lead last Saturday as the Lady Rockets ended the Devilettes’ undefeated season 37-28 in the James C. Haile State Tournament championship game at Middle Tennessee Christian.’

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.