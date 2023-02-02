Baird girls suffer first loss in Haile final

MURFREESBORO — Westwood’s girls used a dominant second quarter to wipe out an early Walter J. Baird lead last Saturday as the Lady Rockets ended the Devilettes’ undefeated season 37-28 in the James C. Haile State Tournament championship game at Middle Tennessee Christian.’
Baird led 9-3 following the first quarter but was held to just three points in the second in falling behind 20-12 by halftime. Westwood opened the margin to 28-15 going into the fourth as the Devilettes’ season ended at 19-1.
Maggie Kelley led Baird with 11 points while Caroline Coffee added eight, Anna Grace Davis five, Brooklyn Evert two and Hadley Hays and EB McDonald a free throw each. Kelley and McDonald were named to the all-tournament team.
“Brooklyn Evert and Anna Grace Davis have played great defense all year and continued to do so throughout the tournament,” Baird coach Adrienne Daniels said. “Their efforts created many turnovers and extra offensive possessions. Even dealing with an explosive player from Westwood they continued to grind defensively. I couldn’t be more proud of their selfless commitment all year on that side of the ball. Maggie Kelley has done a great job leading us offensively throughout the season while Caroline Coffee and Carleigh Barrett were great perimeter threats.
“While we didn’t bring home the Championship, I am proud of the work this team did to have a 19-0 record going into our final game.”
