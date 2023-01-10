Walter J. Baird’s girls got some breathing room in the third quarter Sunday and defeated Gladeville 48-41 in the finals of the Wilson County Tournament at WJB.
The Lady Wildcats led the undefeated Devilettes 15-13 at the first-quarter break before Baird inched ahead 28-26 at halftime. WJB opened a 40-32 advantage going into the fourth.
E.B. McDonald led Baird with 14 points while Carleigh Barrett added 11. Caroline Coffee notched nine points, Maggie Kelley seven and Brooklyn Evert five as the Devilettes dropped in 13 of 18 free throws as the Devilettes improved to 17-0.
“Caroline Coffee and Carleigh Barrett really stepped up for us in the championship game on both ends of the court,” said Devilette coach Adrienne Daniels, who wanted to thank the fans for their turnout and support. “Brooklyn Evert did a great job in leading us on defense. E.B. McDonald continued to lead us offensively. We had several people step up and this was a great team win for us.”
The day before, the Devilettes, who earned a first-round bye, defeated West Wilson 24-18 after jumping to a 9-2 first-quarter lead.
Kelley led Baird with eight points while McDonald scored seven, Evert four, Coffee three and Hadley Hays two.
Baird will now prepare for the James C. Haile State Tournament. The Devilettes will open against Cannon County at 5 p.m. Jan. 17 at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro. Watertown is in the same tournament but in the opposite bracket and will open against DeKalb County at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 14 with the winner catching Westwood at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 21. Awaiting the Baird-Cannon County winner will be either Community or Jim B. Satterfield at 9 a.m. Jan. 21. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
