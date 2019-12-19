Mt. Juliet Middle's boys beat host Walter J. Baird 48-40 Monday night.
Niko Duffie dropped in 13 points and Avery Fisher 12 off the Golden Bear bench. Cooper Abner and Tanner Bolton each added eight, Kenny Ellis four and Matthew Moore a three-pointer.
Drew East drained a pair of threes to lead all scorers with 14 points for Baird while Christian Frewin buried three triples on his way to 12. Easton Spurlock and Brent Duke each scored four, Garrett Oliver a three, Jordan Jewell a two and Dameon Calloway a free throw as the Blue Devils dropped to 7-5.
Mt. Juliet led 14-7 following the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 42-29 through three periods.
Fourth-quarter surge sends TXR boys past Southside
TUCKERS CROSSROADS -- Southside's boys lost a fourth-quarter lead Monday night as they dropped a 39-32 road decision to Tuckers Crossroads.
Quin Long led Southside with 11 points while Gus Parker put in eight, Caden Webber seven and Ryan Buckner and Will Summers three each as the Saints dropped to 3-11.
Tuckers Crossroads led 11-7 following the first quarter before Southside surged in front 18-15 by halftime and 29-26 through three periods before the Hornets dominated the fourth 13-3.
Southside will play host to DeKalb West tonight for homecoming with the girls tipping off at 6.
Maggart's 21 leads Lady Commanders to victory
Lily Maggart poured in 21 points Monday night to lift host Friendship Christian past DeKalb West's girls 37-21 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Maggart's total included three 3-pointers. She was aided by I'Tynashia Bates' eight points, Jacie Hawks' four and Rylee Agee and Maddie Parrish with two apiece.
The Lady Commanders led 9-2 following the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 26-14 through three periods.
No one scored in double figures for DeKalb West.
