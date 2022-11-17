GLADEVILLE — Three Wildcats scored 12 points apiece Monday night to lead Gladeville boys past Walter J. Baird 42-34.

Mike McSpadden, Grafton Graves and McClellan (no first name given) each tossed in 12 for the Wildcats, who led 11-4 at the first-quarter break, 24-21 at halftime and 30-28 going into the fourth.

