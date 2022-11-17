GLADEVILLE — Three Wildcats scored 12 points apiece Monday night to lead Gladeville boys past Walter J. Baird 42-34.
Mike McSpadden, Grafton Graves and McClellan (no first name given) each tossed in 12 for the Wildcats, who led 11-4 at the first-quarter break, 24-21 at halftime and 30-28 going into the fourth.
Ethan Ragland, Ross Perlick and Cooper Jones each tossed in two for Gladeville.
Baird buried seven 3-pointers, including two each by Amaure Manier, who led the Blue Devils with 11 points, and Scout Loftis, who had 10. Elliott Greer’s nine came on three triples. Deonte Wilson and Gyan Ezeta each added two points as WJB fell to 3-2.
Southside boys win on back-to-back nights
Southside’s boys had a big early week with a 46-38 win over Watertown on Monday and a 42-25 Tuesday triumph over Mt. Juliet Christian.
The Saints led Watertown 7-4 following the first quarter, 22-12 at halftime and 28-22 through three.
Kaden Jefferson fired in 14 points for Southside while Cayden Clark collected nine, Colby Scott and Caleb Langley eight each and Taeson Chang seven.
Southside sank six 3-pointers in the second half to win the battle of the Saints with MJCA. Southside led 10-4 at the first-quarter break before falling behind 18-17 by halftime. But SES opened a 30-23 advantage going into the fourth before outscoring Mt. Juliet Christian 16-2 in the final stanza to improve to 4-5 for the season.
Jefferson knocked down 19 points for Southside while Clark added eight, Scott and Evan Pfaff six each, Chang four and Camdon Short three.
Southside will play at Tuckers Crossroads tonight.
