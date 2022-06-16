Scott Barbe has resigned from his position as Cumberland’s head men’s volleyball coach effective immediately, it was announced Monday afternoon.
Barbe started the program in 2018 and has led the team for the past four seasons, putting together a 54-66 record with his best season coming this past year at 21-16.
He has coached two first team All-Mid-South Conference members and 13 total student-athletes who received all-conference nods.
Barbe has served as the Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball Ssports chair for the last three seasons.
“Scott has been at Cumberland for the past five years and started the men’s volleyball program,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “He has done a great job and I wish him well in the future.”
Barbe will be moving back to his home state of Michigan to become women’s volleyball coach at another university.
