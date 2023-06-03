Bargatze to serve as honorary pace car driver for Ally 400

Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve as the pace car driver during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

 Nashville Superspeedway

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic magazine and a “Rising Star” by CBS Mornings, Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world, and now he will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

“This summer, we will provide the most thrilling entertainment in Nashville with the Ally 400 race weekend,” Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci said. “There is no better entertainer out there than Nate Bargatze to take part in our remarkable event to bring fans from Middle Tennessee — and across the country and world — together right here at Nashville Superspeedway.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.