BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Former Wilson Central runner Joel Barlow has been named to the Mid-South Conference Men’s Cross Country Champions of Character team, conference officials announced on Wednesday.
Barlow, a senior from Lebanon, is running in his fifth year for the Phoenix. During his time CU, Barlow holds the fifth all-time fastest 8k in school history at 25:47:00 and has three times in the top 10 in program history. So far this season, Barlow has a season-best time of 26:33.74 with one race left to go. He is a three-time All-Mid-South Conference award winner and was named the Mid-South Runner of the Week on September 3, 2018.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Jonathan Herrera, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Collin Sheffield, Cumberland’s (Tenn.) Joel Barlow, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Kyle Woodward, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Matthew Ray, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Jaxon Downs, Life’s (Ga.) Zac Wright-Fisher, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Noah Brown, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Jaxon Blaine, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) TJ Hoggard, Tennessee Southern’s Azariah Kaplelach, and Thomas More’s (Ky.) David Gilbert were alsohonored with the recognition.
Petrova receives MSC women’s cross country honor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland junior Sasha Petrova has been named to the Mid-South Conference Women’s Cross Country Champions of Character team, conference officials announced Wednesday.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Petrova is running in her fourth year for the Phoenix. During her time at CU, Petrova holds the fourth all-time fastest 5k in school history with a time of 19:03.23. So far this season, Petrova has a season-best time of 19:28.40. This is her second time earning MSC Champions of Character honors after winning it for the first time just last season. She has earned Academic All-Mid-South Conference in 2019 and 2020. Petrova was named to the All-Mid-South Conference second team in 2019 and was named MSC Runner of the Week on September 14, 2020.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Jennifer Lopez, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Maggie Lockard, Cumberland’s (Tenn.) Aleksandra Petrova, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Lauren McHan, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Allison Walker, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Madelyn Waltmon, Life’s (Ga.) Taylor Ward, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Meredith Johnson, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Amber Moore, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Jozi Brown, Tennessee Southern’s Briley Bain and Thomas More’s (Ky.) Sarah Bertsch were all honored.
Cullins, Freeman, and Rhoden earn MSC Academic All-Conference honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A total of 52 Mid-South Conference men’s cross country student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference honors, conference officials announced Thursday.
Three Cumberland runners were named to the list in Andrew Cullins, Luke Freeman and Ethan Rhoden.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter.
Shawnee State (Ohio) led all MSC institutions with nine honorees apiece. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) had the second-most honorees in the MSC with six while Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) had five individuals earn the award.
Krone, Petrova earn MSC women’s academic honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A total of 62 Mid-South Conference women’s cross country student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference honors, conference officials announced on Thursday.
Cumberland had two student-athletes earn Academic All-Conference honors in Sasha Petrova and Elise Krone.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter.
Georgetown (Ky.) led all MSC institutions with 12 honorees. Cumberlands (Ky.) had the second-most honorees with eight while Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Shawnee State (Ohio) each had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.