Carleigh Barrett poured in 20 points Monday night to lift Southside’s girls to a 36-18 triumph over visiting Tuckers Crossroads.
Afterward, Scout Loftis scored 19 for the Saints in a 37-13 win over the Hornets.
The Lady Saints used a 10-1 second quarter to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 13-5 halftime lead. It was 25-12 going into the fourth as they pulled even at 2-2 for the season.
Chloe Marshall added eight points for Southside while Lexie Shoop and Kiley Cruz each finished with four.
Southside’s boys led 10-5 following the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime as the Saints picked up their first win of the season after an 0-3 start.
Kaden Rau added eight points for the Saints while Zeke Boyd finished with four, Kaden Jefferson three, Colby Scott two and Colin White a free throw.
Both Southside teams will travel to Watertown today with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
