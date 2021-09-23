Bates, Chowbay earn MSC honors for Bethel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Former Watertown defensive back Vonte Bates and ex-Mt. Juliet quarterback Nolan Chowbay were named Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, respectively, on Monday by the MSC office.
Bates, a Bethel senior, returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 50-15 win over Union (Ky.) College last Saturday. His pick-six opened a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter as Bethel scored 43 unanswered points. He had eight tackles, including one for loss. He is averaging 7.3 tackles per game.
His teammate, Chowbay, also a senior, threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns in that game, completing 16 of 28 passes in the process. His TDs covered 8, 35, 65 and 71 yards. He ranks fourth in the NAIA, averaging 320 passing yards per game. His 10 scoring passes are tied for fifth in the NAIA.
These are the first MSC weekly honors for both.
