Super regionals are the next stop on the NCAA baseball tournament’s Road to Omaha.
Four of the best-of-three series began yesterday and will conclude today and/or tomorrow: Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 national seed Tennessee (56-7), No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19), No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18), Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12).
The four series Saturday through Monday: UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15), Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20), Mississippi (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17), No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16).
The eight winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha starting June 17.
YOU LIKE OFFENSE?The 16 super regional teams averaged 9.3 runs per game per team, and six of them scored at least 20 runs in a game. Auburn scored 17 runs per game and Virginia Tech 15.3.
Overall, the regional round was the highest-scoring since 1999 at 7.1 runs per game per team. Notre Dame was on the low end at 3.7 after outscoring three regional opponents 50-5 last year.
The long ball continues to be in fashion. North Carolina slugged 14 home runs in five games, Arkansas 12 in four games and Auburn 11 in three games.
The 349 home runs in 105 regional games were a record. The regional average of 1.66 per game per team was up 9% from last year’s 1.52 and up 28% from 1.30 in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.
YOU LIKE STRIKEOUTS?
Mississippi pitchers averaged 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings in regionals and the tournament field’s overall rate was a record 8.86. The trend has been for strikeouts to go up in super regionals and the CWS.
Walks are up, too. There were 4.54 per nine innings, most since at least 2015. Arkansas allowed 6.57.
VOLS DO IT ALLBarring a flameout, any conversation about most dominant college baseball teams in history must include Tennessee, which is the first team to lead the nation in both home runs (150) and ERA (2.38).
The Volunteers’ 56-7 record gives them a winning percentage (.889) on track to be highest since Oregon State went 56-6 (.903) in 2017. Outstanding pitching carried the Beavers that season but their offensive numbers were modest.
Tennessee’s homer total is highest since LSU hit 157 in 1998 and ranks sixth all-time. Nine players have double-digit homers. The Vols are the only team this season with an ERA under 3.00, and they also lead the nation in several other pitching categories.
BEEN THERE, DONE THATArkansas’ four straight super regional appearances lead the nation. East Carolina, Mississippi and Stanford are in supers for a third time in a row.
Texas’ winning percentage of .729 in regionals and super regionals is best in the field and second all-time among teams that have played a minimum of 25 such games.
WELCOME ABOARD
Virginia Tech is the only team making its first appearance in super regionals.
