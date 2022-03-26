Lebanon seniors Yarin Alexander, Asia Barr and Meioshe Mason will play one more game (actually two) in Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court after all, though they won’t be wearing their LHS uniforms.
The Blue Devil/Devilette trio will play today in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star Game for the Middle Tennessee teams.
Action tips off at 10 a.m. with the Middle Tennessee girls, coached by Lebanon’s Cory Barrett, taking on West Tennessee. Former Mt. Juliet forward Reghan Grimes, now a senior at Ravenwood and a Tennessee Tech-signee, will also play for the Midstate team.
The Midstate boys, coached by Lebanon-grad (and former Wilson Central coach) Troy Bond, will play at noon against West Tennessee. Bond will be assisted by Tullahoma coach Jason Welch, a former longtime Blue Devil assistant/freshman coach. Also on the team is Green Hill guard Paxton Davidson, who has committed to Lipscomb as a preferred walk on.
East Tennessee will face Memphis at 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys). The girls will meet in championship (main gym) and consolation (auxiliary) games at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 3.
Tickets are $10.
