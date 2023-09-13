Portland traveled to Beech last Friday night for their first region contest of the season and fell 35-0. The Bucs, state runner-ups in Class 6-A last season, flexed their muscles in dominating the line of scrimmage.

Beech rolled up 283 yards of offense as quarterback Kaden Powell threw for 159 yards and running back Chelton Swafford rushed for 130.

