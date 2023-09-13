Portland traveled to Beech last Friday night for their first region contest of the season and fell 35-0. The Bucs, state runner-ups in Class 6-A last season, flexed their muscles in dominating the line of scrimmage.
Beech rolled up 283 yards of offense as quarterback Kaden Powell threw for 159 yards and running back Chelton Swafford rushed for 130.
Portland ran 38 plays in the game and 16 went for two yards or less including seven that resulted in negative gains. The Purple accumulated 190 yards in the contest.
“We knew their defense would be ready,” Coach Hunter Hicks remarked afterward. “They are a tackling machine and very physical. Beech is the type of physical team we want to be. The kids did a pretty good job, but we just don’t have the numbers.”
Powell had a hand on four of his teams’ five scores. The sophomore completed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more.
The Panthers started Cayden Lane at quarterback and the sophomore was three of nine for 38 yards.
Keilen Dalton caught one pass for 25 yards and Garrett Stubblefield had a 14-yard reception.
Tony Hall had seven carries for 73 yards.
Portland’s best two opportunities to score were late in the game. Hall ripped off a 55-yard run to the Beech 25 on the next-to-last possession by the Purple. The drive stalled as a fourth-down conversion failed.
The Panthers’ final possession started at the 20 and runs by Lane, Seth Hackney, Aiden Bell, and a 23-yard romp by Isaac Hole pushed the football to the 27.
A fumble ended the march, and the Bucs took over and ran out the clock.
Portland will travel to Celina to face Clay County this week. The Bulldogs sport a 2-2 record after finishing as Class 1-A runner-ups in 2022.
Clay County lost their first two games of the season, falling to York Institute 25-0 and dropping a 13-6 decision to Westmoreland. Wins have come over Jackson County 47-7 and last week’s 35-13 victory over Monterey.
The Bulldogs finished 13-2 in 2022 and lost to McKenzie in the 1-A state championship game.
The two schools met in the early 60’s with the Panthers winning 26-13 in 1960 and 13-0 the following year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.