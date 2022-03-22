MURFREESBORO — For the second time in three days, Blue Devil Nation took over Murphy Center. But unlike 29 other occasions this season, Lebanon couldn’t overtake the opposition as Bearden ended the Blue Devils’ season in the TSSAA Class 4A state quarterfinals 62-44 Friday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State.
Lebanon missed inside shots early and the Blue Devils spent the rest of a frustrating afternoon trying to come back in a 62-44 season-ending loss.
The tone was set early as the Blue Devils missed two free throws just five seconds in. They were stuck on two points for a long time as the Bulldogs came out of their own early scoring struggles to find open 3-point shooters. Walker Kyle, Bearden’s post at 6-foot-5, hit two of the Bulldogs’ three 3-pointers as the Knoxvillians, with just a small pocket of supporters seated behind their bench, led 16-6 at the first-quarter break.
By halftime, Bearden led 30-17 as Kyle had three of the Bulldogs’ seven triples. Lebanon also had 11 turnovers to BHS’ five.
“They’d been shooting the ball well,” McDowell said of the Knoxvillians. “We thought we could do a good job of matching out on their shooters. First shot we did. They got a few offensive rebounds and they were able to get some kickouts and second-chance 3s. It’s hard to defend those. Seven 3s in the first half was definitely a game changer.
“We created opportunities. We just didn’t do a good job finishing in the first half. They’re good. They’re a physical team. They had a good gameplan. You got to tip you cap to them. But we had 11 turnovers in the first half…We only had eight (Wednesday against Clarksville). They have active hands. Did a good job of taking some balls away.”
Lebanon’s offense couldn’t get going in the third, either, trailing 40-29 with eight minutes left.
Matters got worse before they got better. Yarin Alexander, one of Lebanon’s two seniors, was called for a charge (negating a basket), which was his second straight personal and fifth for the game to be disqualified moments after Hall was whistled for a personal. Coach Jim McDowell blew his stack and earned a technical foul amid a chorus of boos from the blue-clad crowd in the bleachers as well as the “Play For A Cure” red-wearing students.
“These guys…they know I’m going to fight for them,” McDowell said. “We all have each other’s back.
“We had three straight calls that didn’t go our way. Some pretty big calls. Not that they were bad calls or the wrong calls. But it seemed three in a row didn’t go our way. The charge call on Yarin, I think it was a seven-point game. It could have been an and-one, cut it to five, shooting a free throw to make it four. And that’s the hardest call in basketball, a subjective call that can go either way. But that ends his career there on the charge call. Now that’s a big piece of what we do.”
The technical seemed to briefly turn things around Bearden drew its own T. Jarred Hall hit both free throws, then buried a 3-pointer to bring the Blue Devils to within 48-41.
But Lebanon could get no closer as Mr. Basketball finalist point guard Elijah Bredwood scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half to send the Bulldogs to Saturday’s championship game against Dobyns Bennett with a 31-6 mark. While many of his teammates were struggling from the free-throw line, Bredwood was deadly, hitting 14 of 15 and also led in rebounds with seven and tied for assists with four. He also hit a pair of 3s and had five steals. Hayden Moesley managed 10 points.
“Seemed like everytime we would be close to making that play to cut it from seven to five, we missed a couple of transition baskets,” McDowell said. “We got a steal and turned it right back over. A couple of 50-50 calls that could have gone our way that didn’t. Fifty-50 balls, stuff like that. It just seemed that tonight, they made the plays.”
Hall, a junior, led Lebanon with 16 points and kept the Blue Devils in the game early with his boardwork, finishing with 13 rebounds.
But Bearden won the battle of the boards 30-25. The Blue Devils lost the ball 21 times to the Bulldogs’ 10.
Alexander and fellow senior Rolando Dowell each finished with nine points while Jaylen Abston and Wyatt Bowling finished with four apiece and Austen Gore two. Abston also had four steals.
“We’ve had a great year,” McDowell said after his district and region champions finished a 29-7 season. “Eighty-five teams in 4A in the state and to get down to the final four you’re going to have to play a good game to advance on to the state championship. And we didn’t play our best game tonight.
“Our two seniors, Ro and Yarin, really took our program to another level this year,” McDowell said. “Jarred had an incredible year. It’s hard to right now step back and look at the big picture, everything comes to such a sudden end. There are some tears in (the locker room). If it doesn’t mean anything to you, just take that jersey off and move on. When you put all that time and work and effort in and you take that jersey off for the last time, whether it’s for a season or for a career, it’s going to hurt.”
The Blue Devils, with their above-the-rim style of play, drew a big following which sold out Lebanon’s 2,000-plus-seat Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, with fans turned away at the door, for the first time in the facility’s 10-year history during the sectional. They may well have had more fans in the Monte Hale/Jimmy Earle Arena than the host Blue Raiders do for some games. Hall was even signing autographs for young children following the region championship victory over then-unbeaten Beech.
“We just appreciative,” Hall said. “Especially the kids that had to get a ride to get here. Moms that had to pay gas money to get here and parents to drive up here to come support us.”
“From an emotional standpoint, this last month has been a heck of a ride,” McDowell said. “The fan support, our community. Lebanon is a special place. We’re a 4-A school, but it’s almost like a single-A town. These kids have been growing up. I’ve been watching them, coaching them since they were in fifth or sixth grade. We talked about getting to this point since that time. To see it come to fruition, to get that experience, to drive through the town to see all the businesses, all the support, it’s just special.”
