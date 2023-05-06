MT. JULIET — Ryan Worden held Wilson Central to four singles in a 4-2 Mt. Juliet victory in the District 9-4A tournament Thursday night at Green Hill.
The right-hander fell behind 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning on RBI groundouts by Luke Kinzer and Brayden Wadsworth.
Mt. Juliet, which took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a throwing error, tied it in the second when Johnny Pfefferle got to second when his single was booted in right field. He scored on a wild pitch.
The Golden Bears broke the tie with two in the fifth. Gabe Fisher drove in one run on a bunt single which turned out to be Mt. Juliet’s only RBI. The other came home on a wild pitch.
Worden scattered four singles and worked around five walks and three errors (both Central runs were unearned) while striking out five in seven innings as Mt. Juliet advanced to Saturday’s winner’s bracket final.
Kinzer allowed just one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings. Isaac Schafer walked one and struck out two in the seventh as Central slipped into an elimination game Friday afternoon against Lebanon.
Fisher, Pfefferle and Tyler Vestal had two singles each for Mt. Juliet.
Lebanon fell into the loser’s bracket with a 6-3 loss to Cookeville. The Blue Devils scored all their runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Cavaliers, who didn’t win a regular-season district game, came back and survived a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the seventh.
Cookeville was to face host/top seed Green Hill last night with the winner taking on Mt. Juliet today and the loser the Lebanon-Wilson Central survivor, also today. The Hawks will play at noon today regardless of where in the bracket they sit due to prom tonight. The other game will begin at 3 p.m.
Mitchell pitches shutout, sends Purple Tigers to 6-2A final, region tourney
WATERTOWN — If the rain held off, Watertown played for a third straight district championship last night after advancing to the District 6-2A final with a 2-0 shutout of Smith County.
Charlie Mitchell tossed a seven-inning three-hit shutout with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Bennett Gammon pitched well for Smith County, surrendering eight hits and two walks while punching out eight.
But he was reached for runs in the fourth and sixth innings. The first run scored on an error. Singles by Kaiden West, C.J. Potter and Zack Self produced the other score in the sixth with Self getting the game’s only RBI.
Smith County fell into the loser’s bracket game yesterday afternoon with that winner catching Watertown for the championship last night. If the Purple Tigers lost, the “if necessary” game would be today. But WHS clinched a berth in the Region 3-2A tournament with the win over the Owls and will be joined by the loser’s final survivor.
USN walks off with 3-2 win over Friendship
NASHVILLE — University School of Nashville stunned Friendship Christian with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 3-2 win in the opening round of the Middle Region tournament.
The Commanders led 2-1 on unearned runs in the first and fifth inning without benefit of an RBI. USN tied the score in the fourth.
The Tigers rallied in the seventh off Adam Gordon, who gave up both runs on two hits and a walk in 2/3 innings.
Starter Quin Long gave up a run on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.
Friendship finished with four hits, three for extra bases. Storm Sellars tripled while Chase Eakes and Carter Kring doubled.
The Commanders (27-11) will play for their season sometime today (gametime was unknown as of yesterday morning) as Battle Ground Academy visits John McNeal Stadium.
Watertown advances to 4-2A winner’s final
WATERTOWN — Top-seeded Watertown advanced to the District 4-2A winner’s bracket final with a 6-2 win over Westmoreland on Wednesday.
The Purple Tigers did all their scoring in the first four innings for a 6-0 lead. Chase Young singled in Watertown’s first-inning run and had another RBI single later. Young and K.J. Wood had two hits each while Kwame Seay led the Tigers with three. Zack Self doubled as WHS finished with 11 hits.
Zeb Major held Westmoreland to two unearned runs in the fifth inning and three hits and a walk total while striking out 12 Eagles in seven innings.
Watertown faced Smith County on Thursday with the winner advancing to last night’s scheduled championship round and a berth in the Region 3-2A tournament. The “if necessary” game is scheduled for today, weather permitting.
Wildcats claim No. 2 seed in 9-4A
COOKEVILLE — Wilson Central clinched the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 9-4A tournament with a 14-3 win over winless Cookeville on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats climbed into a 1-1 tie in the third inning, took the lead with two in the fourth and broke it open with six in the fifth and three in the sixth, finishing with 12 hits.
Gabe Hildebrand homered for Central. Michael Demonbreun drove in two runs as he and Isaac Schafer doubled. Brayden Wadsworth had three hits and Caden Webber two as both drove in three runs.
Ryan Buckner pitched five innings for the win, allowing a run on two hits while striking out seven. Demonbreun and Schafer each worked an inning.
Cookeville faced Lebanon’ on Thursday for a first-round game. The winner took on top-seeded/host Green Hill on the Hill last night while the loser fell into a loser’s bracket game, also yesterday.
The Wildcats played No. 3 seed Mt. Juliet in the double-elimination portion of the district tournament on Thursday at top-seed Green Hill with the loser taking on the Cookeville-Lebanon loser. The winner will face the Green Hill-Lebanon-Cookeville winner at noon today.
Eakes drives in two as Commanders claim third in 4-IIA
Chase Eakes drove in both Friendship Christian runs on a fifth-inning single and Will Barnwell and Adam Gordon kept visiting Davidson Academy at bay in a 2-1 win Tuesday in the District 4-IIA third-place game at John McNeal Stadium.
Barnwell (3-1) pitched five shutout innings of four-hit ball, walking three and striking out five. Gordon gave up a run in the seventh but allowed two hits while fanning five in two frames for the save as the Commanders climbed to 27-10.
Gordon, Elijah Stockton and Storm Sellars doubled as Friendship finished with seven hits.
