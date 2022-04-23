Bears blank Blue Devils

Lebanon’s Jacob Sutterfield (left) and Mt. Juliet’s Julian Martinez battle for the ball.

 BARBARA WOLFF • Submitted to The Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet shut out Lebanon 2-0 in high school soccer Thursday night.

Jonathan Duhon scored on a penalty kick 29:39 before halftime for the Golden Bears. Alex Palea connected with 8:41 to play in the game.

