MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s first-ever visit to Green Hill for the Region 5-5A championship provided all the thrills and excitement anticipated when the rivals 4.5 miles apart clashed for the Mayor’s Cup last Friday night.
A paid crowd of 4,304 (not counting players, band members, cheerleaders, Wilson County Schools employees, media members and other staffers who worked the game which brought the total in the house closer to 5,000) and a MyTV30 viewing audience saw the Golden Bears excel on special teams to take a 26-19 victory.
“It was a good football game,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said.
“I’m glad they got their price of admission. It was fun to watch. It was fun to coach in. Two really good programs. Hopefully it will be like that for years to come.”
Green Hill was in position to take the lead on a field goal when Dearrius Morton blocked Sam Crickmar’s 31-yard attempt, scoop up the ball and take off 72 yards down the Mt. Juliet sideline to swing momentum to the Golden Bears’ side with a 19-12 lead.
“We talked all week long about the importance of special teams,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “I am so proud of our group tonight because it wasn’t pretty. A lot of times when you get in rivalry games like this there’s a lot of emotions and you got to remember you’re coaching 14- to-17-year-old young men. But I’m proud of the way we performed on special teams.”
“Fourteen sports on special teams — that’s the difference in this game,” Crouch said. “If we secure that field goal, it might be a different football game. It’s on us. We got to get in better positions.”
Earlier, the pregame fireworks display was promptly upstaged by the teams’ own explosiveness as Osize Daniyan returned Crickmar’s opening kickoff 94 yards for a 7-0 Mt. Juliet lead.
Not to be outdone, the Hawks got a 37-yard run from receiver Kaleb Carver and a 33-yarder from quarterback Cade Mahoney to set up Crickmar’s 20-yard field goal to put Green Hill on the board.
Green Hill took Daniyan out of the game, at lead on kickoffs, by kicking short the rest of the night. It took a while for the Bears to find their offense.
The Hawks, though, marched 19 plays from their 6-yard line to the Mt. Juliet 8 before a couple of negative plays were followed by a Crickmar 32-yard boot to bring Green Hill to within 7-6.
Green Hill found success with Mahoney hooking up with Sean Aldridge on screen passes as they connected six times for 149 yards. A 53-yard pass and run put the ball on the Bear 22. Three Brax Lamberth runs, the final covering 8 yards, put the ball in the end zone. Mahoney’s two-point pass was broken up, leaving the Hawks ahead 12-7.
The Bears finally got their ground game going, moving the ball to the Green Hill 16 before a fumble was recovered by the Hawks’ Heath Monast. But Mahoney was intercepted two plays later by Morton at the 40.
Mt. Juliet overcame a holding penalty to score on a 10-yard run by Jon’Mikael Crudup for a one-point lead. After a two-point pass went incomplete, the Golden Bears were up 13-12 going into halftime. Crudup finished with a game-high 118 yards on 18 carries.
“Offensively, we did a great job,” Perry said after the Bears rushed for 177 of their 248 total yards. “Mt. Juliet just stopped Mt. Juliet with penalties (six for 43 yards) and untimely turnovers (one lost fumble).
“Credit Green Hill in the first half because they kept our offense off the field with their offense. I did like the way our defense didn’t break. We did a really good job in the red zone and they had been a really good red-zone offense all year long.”
Crouch thought after the game his defense also played well.
“I’ll go back and watch the film, but I thought defensively we played pretty well tonight, giving up 12 points to a good football team,” Crouch said. “We moved the ball all night (389 total yards). We had some issues with some turnovers (two lost fumbles and an interception). We scored every time we got in the red zone. Kicked a field goal twice. In this game, I feel like points are successful.
“We had an opportunity to win it. If we kick a field goal there and it goes in, it’s a different game. The ball bounced our way a lot of times last year. The ball’s not bouncing our way right now.”
Mahoney opened the second half with a 32-yard run. A 12-yard Lamberth run ended with a controversial fumble (the Hawks believed the runner was down before the ball came loose) recovered by the Bears at their 25. Lamberth also injured his shoulder on the play and was sidelined the rest of the night after rushing for 74 yards on 16 carries.
Green Hill lost a scoring opportunity, and the Bears were ultimately turned back on their ensuing chance after they drove to the Hawks’ 4. A penalty backed Mt. Juliet up and a 26-yard field goal sailed wide left.
A 47-yard Crickmar punt backed the Bears on their 16 and a couple of negative plays surrounding the third-to-fourth-quarter break put them on the 2. Mark Shenouda’s 38-yard punt and Carver’s 10-yard return gave the Hawks field position at the MJ 30.
This was the series which ended with the blocked field goal, scoop and score.
It got worse for the Hawk before it got better as Sam Oliver forced a fumble on a sack and William Czerniak recovered for the Bears at the Green Hill 14. Three Morton runs (the last covering 4 yards) later, Mt. Juliet had a 26-12 lead with 6:51 to play.
Green Hill had one bullet left and Mahoney fired it, hitting Aldridge for a 59-yard pass to the Mt. Juliet 15. Mahoney, who ran for 98 yards and passed for 153, scored on a 1-yard run to bring the Hawks to within 26-19 with 3:29 left.
But the Hawks never got the ball back as the Bears converted three first downs to run out the clock and take the region title from the defending champion Hawks with a 6-0 league record, 8-2 for the season. Green Hill fell to 6-4, 4-2. Due to their loss to White County, the Hawks fell to third and will go to Page, last year’s state 5A runner-up, at 7 p.m. this coming Friday for the first round of the 5A playoffs while the Bears welcome Lincoln County to Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium at the same time.
Wins by both the Bears and Hawks would set up a rematch Nov. 11 at Mt. Juliet.
But this match, as well as last year’s at Mt. Juliet, showed how big this rivalry is and will be.
“This is a win for the city of Mt. Juliet,” Perry said. “Three short years ago, this was a consolidated school. And to be split up the way it was and to have two different regional champions in two years, it says a lot about the area and hopefully this can just keep continuing to grow the great sport of football.”
