MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s first-ever visit to Green Hill for the Region 5-5A championship provided all the thrills and excitement anticipated when the rivals 4.5 miles apart clashed for the Mayor’s Cup last Friday night.

A paid crowd of 4,304 (not counting players, band members, cheerleaders, Wilson County Schools employees, media members and other staffers who worked the game which brought the total in the house closer to 5,000) and a MyTV30 viewing audience saw the Golden Bears excel on special teams to take a 26-19 victory.

