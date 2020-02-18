Bears cap regular season with big win over Wildcats

MT. JULIET — Coming off its first District 9-AAA loss of the season, and first setback of the 2020 calendar year, Mt. Juliet reeled off 33 straight points in a 79-31 Senior Night win over Wilson Central last Friday.
The teams traded three-point baskets for most of the first half before Mt. Juliet, leading 32-18, reeled off those 33 straight to open a 65-18 margin late in the third quarter.
“We learned from (the 62-57 home loss to Station Camp last Tuesday) it. We got better this week,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said after his Golden Bears closed out the regular season 22-3 for the season and 13-1 in the district. “We were sort of trading buckets with them in the first. Second half, we got ourselves right and started picking up the intensity and the pressure. We played pretty special that third quarter.
“I don’t know if I’ve had a team do that (score 33 straight) before.”
Senior Gage Wells flicked in five first-half three-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 24 points while Mr. Basketball finalist Will Pruitt poured in 23, including three triples, in his final regular-season home appearance. Riggs Abner scored seven points, Griffin Throneberry and Paxton Davidson two fourth-quarter three apiece for six, senior Isaac Thompson five, Charles Clark four and Josh Keck and Osize Daniyan two each.
Daniel Beard tossed in eight points and Caleb Lawrence eight as each buried a pair of threes for the Wildcats. Dakota Boudacious finished with five, Braiden Staten three, Zack Markus-Kellerman and Adler Kerr two apiece and Jordan Beard a free throw as Central slipped to 11-15, 3-11.
Both teams will be at Wilson Central this Friday for the district tournament. Top-seed Mt. Juliet will face Hendersonville while the Wildcats, seeded seventh, will take on No. 2 Beech.
Lebanon breaks losing streak, Reasonover rings up career-high 33 pointsPORTLAND — Gaven Reasonover had a regular-season finale he’ll never forget with nine three-pointers as part of a career-high 33 points in Lebanon’s 72-53 win over Portland last Friday.
The Panthers led 14-13 at the first-quarter break and 25-25 at halftime. Lebanon edged in front 43-42 going into the fourth before closing out with a 29-11 run.
Reasonover racked up three triples and four free throws while Alex Fite scored all five of his points over the final eight minutes as the Blue Devils broke a three-game losing streak and moved to 19-9 for the season and 8-6 in District 9-AAA.
The late-season tailspin dropped the Blue Devils to the No. 4 seed where they will face No. 5 Gallatin in Friday’s 8:30 p.m. first-round matchup at Wilson Central.
Jackson Painter and David Greene each added eight points for the Blue Devils while Jarred Hall scored seven, Kobe Tibbs four, De’Quantay Shannon a three and Luka Saller and Jaylen Abston two apiece.
Darius Bell threw in 13 points for Portland. Mitchell Eagle dropped in four threes for his 12 while Dawson Kennedy added 11 as the Panthers fell to 15-13, 5-9.
As the No. 6 seed, Portland will face No. 3 Station Camp on Friday at WCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.