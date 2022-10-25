NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet was Wilson Central’s best friend last Friday night as the Golden Bears eliminated Hillsboro from playoff contention with a 53-24 victory, handing a Region 5-5A playoff berth to the Wildcats before WCHS makes its own trip to Green Hills this week.
The Golden Bears clinched a first-round home playoff game and set up their inaugural trip to neighboring Green Hill (without the s) to decide the region championship at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
Jon’Mikael Crudup led the Mt. Juliet offense with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Dearrius Morton added a score on 70 yards, 12 carries. Quarterback Tyler Travers completed 6 of 9 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, a 24-yarder to Osize Daniyan, while rushing for another score. Keion Irby caught four passes for 61 yards while running for a score and 50 yards.
Hillsboro was in the game early, drawing to within 7-6 after the Burros’ extra point was blocked.
Daniyan’s touchdown and Baylor Osborne’s two-point run opened a 15-6 Mt. Juliet lead. Morton’s score in the final minute of the first quarter made it 22-6.
Hillsboro trimmed the margin to 22-12 early in the second quarter as the Burros failed to convert the two-point conversion.
Crudup scored his first touchdown before linebacker William Czerniak returned an interception for a score for a 36-18 lead.
The Burros scored on a long touchdown pass but again missed the two-point conversion to trail 36-24 two minutes before halftime.
That was enough time for a Mt. Juliet field goal with 1.9 seconds left for a 39-24 lead at the break.
Mt. Juliet turned a Hillsboro fumble into a first-down touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Kirby broke tackles for his touchdown with 4:13 left to play.
The Burros fell to 1-7, 1-4 pending their season-ending visit from Wilson Central at 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Bears will bring a 7-2, 5-0 mark to the Hill at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.