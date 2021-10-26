MT. JULIET — Seven turnovers spell doom for just about any football team, and it played a heavy factor Mt. Juliet’s 13-7 home loss to Hillsboro last Friday night at Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
The teams played to a scoreless halftime tie. Hillsboro took a 7-0 lead early in the third quarter and 13-0 less than two minutes into the fourth.
Garrison Lewis’ 8-yard touchdown run with 7:52 to play brought the Golden Bears to within 13-7.
But Mt. Juliet lost three fumbles and threw four interceptions, negating much of the Bears’ 306 yards of offense.
Two of the turnovers were into the Hillsboro end zone. The Bears missed a field goal and misfired on a fake kick.
“We dominated the football game from 20-to-20,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “Had three interceptions on defense.
“I am thrilled with the way our defense played Friday night. We challenged them and they kept going out there playing.”
Stephen Swoner completed 10 of 23 passes for 108 yards. Griffin Throneberry was 2-of-5 for 22 yards passing and led Mt. Juliet with 73 yards on 12 carries. Osize Daniyan caught six passes for 90 yards.
Mt. Juliet’s third straight loss dropped the Golden Bears to 6-3 for the season and 3-2 in Region 5-5A going into this Friday’s historic 7 p.m. regular-season finale against newly-crown league champion Green Hill in the city rivals’ inaugural meeting, at Patton Stadium.
The Bears will finish either third or fourth in the region, sending them on a first-round playoff trip to Page or Columbia.
Hillsboro, on a late-season surge, moved to 3-6, 3-2 going into its Friday finale at Wilson Central in what is essentially the battle for the fourth and final playoff berth out of Region 5.
Kickoff is also at 7 p.m.
