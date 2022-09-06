MT. JULIET — Roger Perry made Mt. Juliet football a state power during his seven seasons, going 66-21 for a school-record .759 winning percentage.

He was honored for his achievements last Friday as the field inside Elzie Patton Stadium was dedicated Roger Perry Field before the Bears took on Hunters Lane.

