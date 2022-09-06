MT. JULIET — Roger Perry made Mt. Juliet football a state power during his seven seasons, going 66-21 for a school-record .759 winning percentage.
He was honored for his achievements last Friday as the field inside Elzie Patton Stadium was dedicated Roger Perry Field before the Bears took on Hunters Lane.
Kickoff was delayed about 90 minutes before the Golden Bears won for the first time in almost a full calendar year, breaking a six-game losing streak with a 42-0 win.
Dearrius Morton got Mt. Juliet going with the Bears’ first two touchdowns, both in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Jon’Mikael Crudup took over in the second period with back-to-back scores for a 28-lead before Keion Irby crossed over with 13 seconds left for a 35-0 lead at intermission.
Harrison Edwards scored in the second half and Charles Buckner’s pick-six sealed the deal as the Golden Bears won their Region 5-5A opener and squared their record at 1-1 for the season.
Mt. Juliet will remain at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium this coming Friday when the Bears welcome Warren County to the Mel Brown Athletic Complex for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.