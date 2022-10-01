MT. JULIET — There’s offense, defense and special teams. There’s also halftime.
And Mt. Juliet appeared to win the battle of intermission Thursday night as the Golden Bears emerged from a touchdown deficit to a 33-22 triumph over visiting Station Camp in a key Region 5-5A battle at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
The ending was a reversal of last season’s meeting in Gallatin as Station Camp won by a point.
“That’s kind of the difference between this year’s game and last year’s game,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “Very similar in the fourth quarter. But we finished things this year.”
Despite two lost fumbles by the Bison in the first half, a blocked field goal caused by a botched snap which threw off the timing was returned by Sanders Ellis to around midfield where he fumbled. But teammate Jackson Baker picked up the ball and took it the rest of the way for a 7-0 Station Camp lead.
That turned out to be the difference going into halftime as the teams traded touchdowns. Ellis caught a 7-yard flip from Blake Lancaster for a 14-0 Station Camp lead before Tyler Travers found Osize Daniyan in the end zone from 35 yards to bring the Golden Bears to within 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
Other than Station Camp’s second fumble recovered by Ayden Smith (the first was recovered by Cayson Walz), the remainder of the first half was a series of punts.
“There was some talk about mental toughness and those kind of things,” Perry said. “But our coaches did a really good job — I didn’t; I lost my mind — but our coaches did a really good job with halftime adjustments, schematic adjustments. And it showed in the second half.
“And you got to have kids to be able to pick that up. Fifteen-minute half and half of that drinking water. We only have so much time to make adjustments and they did a good job of that.”
Station Camp came out running the ball down Mt. Juliet’s throat with the smokestack-I. But that got the Bison only to midfield where they had to punt.
“We sort of had the expectation that that was coming,” Perry said. “They probably took things from the Gallatin film (MJ’s season-opening loss). I don’t blame them. This is the way it works in football. Until you stop something, either side of the ball, you’re going to see it.
“But we took some steps in the second half. We’re going to get some people back in the next couple of weeks that’ll help us out with that, too. But it’s good to see people step up and make plays.”
Dearrius Morton, held to 39 yards on 12 first-half carries, found a different gear in the second half with a pair of 23-yard runs and two more of 13 or more as he finished with 158 on 24 carries. But with the ball on the 10, Morton appeared to have a slight limp as he left the field. Jon’Mikael Crudup swept into the end zone from there for a 14-14 tie.
“A tip of the cap to Curtis Grah, our strength-and-conditioning guy,” Perry said. “We challenged them at halftime. Dearrius gets better as he gets going. That’s been the MO.”
Mt. Juliet held Station Camp to a three-and-out.
Harrison Edwards’ first carry of the night was a 54-yard sweep down the right sideline for a 20-14 lead after the extra point went wide left.
Station Camp was stopped on downs just inside Mt. Juliet territory early in the fourth quarter and the Bears went to work on the clock. Travers took it the final yard around the right side for a 2-14 lead.
Walz intercepted a Luke Dickens pop-up pass for his second takeaway of the night. That led to an 18-yard scoring sweep by Harrison, who had 83 yards and two touchdowns on just three touches.
“We like that Harrison Edwards lightning in a bottle,” Perry said. “He came in and got some big runs when he needed them.”
A desperate ground-bound Bison team went to the air for a 36-yard scoring pass from Dickens to Hall with 32 seconds to play.
Walker Phillips recovered the ensuing onside kick and Travers took a knee as the Golden Bears won their fifth straight following a season-opening loss and assured themselves of being atop the region standings by themselves going into the weekend at 4-0.
“It’s a huge win for us at a critical time,” Perry said after reminding his players of next Thursday’s visit from Lebanon as the Danny Watkins Stadium scoreboard flashed on the MJ video board with the score of the Blue Devils 35-0 win which greeted the younger Bears when they returned to Clifton Tribble Field the following Monday for a junior-varsity game. But Lebanon isn’t a region game. Station Camp was.
“Yes, we want to win a football game next week (at 7 p.m. Thursday) and Lebanon wants to win a football game,” Perry said. “But obviously it’s just about getting better at this point. If we improve things next week and then go into the last two, (at Hillsboro and at Green Hill) that’s when we have to be at our best.”
Station Camp fell to 4-2, 1-2 going into next Friday’s 7 p.m. trip to Wilson Central.
Mt. Juliet 33, Station Camp 22
Station Camp | 7 | 7 | 0 | 8—22
Mt. Juliet | 0 | 7 | 13 | 13—33
First quarter
Station Camp—Jackson Baker 50 blocked kick return (Maxx Elliott kick), 7:32.
Second quarter
Station Camp—Sanders Ellis 7 pass from Blake Lancaster (Elliott kick), 8:57.
Mt. Juliet—Osize Daniyan 35 pass from Tyler Travers (Daniel Echeverria kick), 7:27.
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet— Jon’Mikael Crudup 10 run (Echeverria kick), 4:10.
Mt. Juliet— Harrison Edwards 54 run (kick failed), 1:18.
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet—Travers 1 run (pass failed), 4:57.
Mt. Juliet—Edwards 18 run (Echeverria kick), 2:09.
Station Camp—Quinten Hall 36 pass from Luke Dickens (Ellis run), :32.
Team statistics
| SC | MJ
First downs | 14 | 16
—Rushing | 9 | 11
—Passing | 4 | 5
—Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 45-178 | 34-246
Passing yards | 84 | 98
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 5-11-1 | 10-17-0
Punts-avg. | 3-34.0 | 4-31.0
Penalties-yards | 4-40 | 9-75
Lost fumbles | 2 | 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Station Camp: Robert Bogus 5-4, Sanders Ellis 6-22, Mac Pyles 2-7, Blake Lancaster 4-6, Luke Dickens 26-133, Christian Pentecost 2-6. Mt. Juliet: Tyler Travers 5-(-5), Keion Irby 1-0, Jon’Mikael Crudup 1-10, Dearrius Morton 24-158, Harrison Edwards 3-83.
PASSING—Station Camp: Blake Lancaster 2-2-0—28, Sanders Ellis 0-1-0—0, Luke Dickens 5-11-1—56. Mt. Juliet: Tyler Travers 10-17-0—98.
RECEIVING—Station Camp: Fisher Pyne 1-21, Sanders Ellis 2-43, Mason Murray 1-15, Quinten Hall 1-5. Mt. Juliet: Walter Bowers IV 4-33, Osize Daniyan 2-50, Jon’Mikael Crudup 1-2, Keion Irby 3-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Mt. Juliet: Daniel Echeverria 42 (blocked).
