Bears dominate Warren County 41-0

Jon’Mikael Crudup runs for his third touchdown of the first half for a 21-0 Mt. Juliet lead with nine minutes left.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — A long losing streak faded further into the rearview mirror with a second straight dominant shutout win as Mt. Juliet wore out Warren County 41-0 last Friday at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.

After a safety midway through the first quarter staked the Golden Bears to a 2-0 lead, Jon’Mikael Crudup scored two first-quarter touchdowns for a 14-0 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.