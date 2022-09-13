Bears dominate Warren County 41-0

MT. JULIET — A long losing streak faded further into the rearview mirror with a second straight dominant shutout win as Mt. Juliet wore out Warren County 41-0 last Friday at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
After a safety midway through the first quarter staked the Golden Bears to a 2-0 lead, Jon’Mikael Crudup scored two first-quarter touchdowns for a 14-0 lead.
He added a third score three minutes into the second period on a 52-yard catch from Tyler Travers, who threw an 11-yard score to Osize Daniyan six minutes before halftime for a 27-0 lead which went into the break.
Travers, a sophomore who assumed primary quarterback duties with a foot injury to Griffin Throneberry in the opener against Gallatin, completed 7 of 9 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. His third score went to Walter Bowers IV midway through the third quarter for a 27-0 lead.
Keion Irby scored with 27 seconds left in the game as Mt. Juliet moved to 2-1 for the season while the Pioneers returned to McMinnville 1-3.
The Bears will wrap up a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. this coming Friday when White County visits Perry Field/Patton Stadium to resume Region 5-5A action.
