MT. JULIET — While rain fell on the Mel Brown Athletic Complex Tuesday night, Mt. Juliet poured runs on Lebanon in a 15-5 run-rule victory.
The Golden Bears led 10-0 through two innings and scored in four of their five innings. They didn’t score in the third after the Blue Devils got their first three in the top of the inning. Lebanon got two in the top of the fifth, forcing Mt. Juliet to bat in the bottom half to get the margin back to 10 and end the game.
Calen Miller was credited with four RBIs for Mt. Juliet while Baylor Osborne, Easton Krenzke, Rayder Soto and Kyle Fitzgibbons each drove in two.
Half of Mt. Juliet’s 12 hits went for two bases, including two by Fitzgibbons and one apiece by Krenzke, Miller, Cole Austin and John Pfefferle. Fitzgibbons had three hits and Pfefferle and Austin two apiece.
Roman Petricca pitched the first four innings for the win, striking out 10. Joshua Worden tossed the fifth, striking out the side even though the Blue Devils scored twice on two hits, which was half of theirtotal.
Cade Thorne, coming off a relief win over Wilson Central the night before, started and took the loss in 1 2/3 frames. Three relievers followed.
Jordan Jewell, one of those relievers, drove in two Blue Devil runs and doubled.
Central shuts out DeKalb County
GLADEVILLE — Konnor Adelsberger pitched five shutout innings Thursday night while host Wilson Central amassed 12 hits in a 9-0 win over DeKalb County in the Wilson County Invitational.
Adelsberger scattered four singles and no walks before Eric Curtis struck out two in the sixth.
Central scored a run in the first inning, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
William Summers tripled as he, Adelsberger, Luke Kinzer and Brayden Wadsworth each banged out two hits. Isaac Schafer had a double. Summers, Adelsberger and Michael Demonbreun drove in four runs apiece.
Purple Tigers trounce Cannon County
WATERTOWN — Watertown scored in five of its six at-bats Thursday as the Purple Tigers topped District 6-2A rival Cannon County 8-2.
Cyrus Bennett got Watertown going in a three-run first inning with an RBI double. The Purple Tigers added single scores afterward except for a two-run fourth and a scoreless fifth.
Zack Self had two doubles. C.J. Potter had one two-bagger as he and K.J. Wood had two hits apiece. Charlie Mitchell also had a two-base hit as Watertown had 11 hits in all.
Mitchell pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed two runs in the fourth inning as Cannon County collected just one hit but drew four walks. The Lions struck out six times against Mitchell and three times against Self, who scattered four hits over the final 3 1/3 frames.
Friendship shuts out Gallatin 5-0
Ethan Myers and Sam Duckwiler combined to pitch Friendship Christian to a 5-0 shutout of visiting Gallatin in the Wilson County Invitational on Thursday at John McNeal Stadium.
Myers scattered five hits in four innings with five walks and six strikeouts for the win. Duckwiler earned a three-inning save with two hits allowed and three punchouts.
Friendship scored a run in the first and fourth innings and broke the game open with three in the fifth as the Commanders climbed to 4-5 for the season.
Storm Sellars drove in two runs on a double and single. Chase Eakes and J.J. Pruneau also doubled as Friendship finished with five hits.
Commanders outscore Smith County 16-7
Friendship Christian didn’t score first Wednesday night, but the Commanders scored last and often as they pulled away from visiting Smith County 16-7 in the Wilson County Invitational at John McNeal Stadium.
The Invitational, involving most of Wilson County’s baseball teams, will be played through the weekend. This game was moved from Friday due to the weather forecast.
Smith County jumped to a 3-0 first-inning lead against Tate Tidwell.
After Friendship hit into a 1-2-3 double play to squander a first-inning threat, Chase Eakes got the Commanders back into the game with a two-run single in the second.
Smith County put up another three-spot in the third for a 6-2 lead before Friendship matched it in the bottom half. The Commanders took the lead and control of the contest with six scores in the fourth and four in the fifth. The teams swapped sixth-inning scores.
Adam Gordon took over for Tidwell on the mound in the fourth inning and pitched the final four frames for the win, holding the Owls to a run on two hits. Smith County collected 13 hits.
Friendship finished with 14 hits, including three by J.J. Pruneau, who doubled. Quin Long also doubled as he, Eakes and Austin Weatherford drove in three runs apiece. Storm Sellars had two RBI. Eakes, Weatherford, Caleb Kring and Mason Hallum had two hits apiece.
Friendship falls to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville wiped out a Friendship Christian lead with six runs in the fifth inning and finished off the Commanders with three in the sixth of a 12-7 win Tuesday at Drakes Creek Park.
The Commandos cracked 10 hits and drew five walks off three Friendship pitchers. The Commanders also committed three errors. Tate Tidwell, the second of the trio, took the loss.
Friendship finished with eight hits, including two by Quin Long, who drove in three runs on a double and single. Elijah Stockton also had two hits while Chase Eakes doubled.
Hendersonville took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Friendship fought back with a run in the second, two in the fourth to tie and two more in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead.
