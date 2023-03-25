Commanders outscore Smith County 16-7

Friendship Christian second baseman Will Barnwell (right) flips the ball to shortstop Storm Sellars (left) covering second base for a forceout to end the top of the second inning against Smith County on Wednesday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — While rain fell on the Mel Brown Athletic Complex Tuesday night, Mt. Juliet poured runs on Lebanon in a 15-5 run-rule victory.

The Golden Bears led 10-0 through two innings and scored in four of their five innings. They didn’t score in the third after the Blue Devils got their first three in the top of the inning. Lebanon got two in the top of the fifth, forcing Mt. Juliet to bat in the bottom half to get the margin back to 10 and end the game.

