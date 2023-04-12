MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s offense kept the pressure on with its 12-hit attack while the Golden Bears were flashing their leather to turn back Lebanon in a 9-4 triumph Monday night.
The Bears grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a wild pitch. They went up 5-0 in the second on Baylor Osborne’s two-run single and Easton Krenzke’s squeeze bunt single.
But the Blue Devils quickly got back in the game with four in the third thanks to a couple of wild pitches and Wyatt Bowling’s two-run single. But Mt. Juliet pitcher Noah Ilias made a sliding catch of Cooper Hays’ popup in foul territory between the plate and first base to end his night and the threat.
Mt. Juliet had at least two other sparkling plays defensively. Shortstop Krenzke made a diving tag on Tal Swindell in a first-inning rundown to short-circuit a Lebanon threat. Right-fielder Roman Petricca made a diving catch on Braden Metzgar’s shallow fly ball in the fourth.
The Bears came back with two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Ilias was credited with the win as he allowed all four Lebanon hits and four walks while striking out three. Left-hander Landan Parman fired four innings of hitless relief for the save with two walks and six punchouts as Mt. Juliet moved to 8-10 for the season and 4-2 in District 9-4A.
Lebanon starter Connor Gannon took the loss after five runs (four earned) allowed on four hits in three innings. Wyatt Jones worked 1 2/3 frames and Isaiah Muraira 1 1/3 in relief.
Krenzke, Rayder Soto and Tyler Vestal each had three hits for Mt. Juliet. Osborne and Krenzke each drove in two runs. Petricca’s double was the game’s only extra-base hit.
Watertown shut out at Cannon County
WOODBURY — Watertown managed just two hits in a 7-0 loss at Cannon County on Monday night.
The Lions led 5-0 through two innings against Zeb Major, who pitched the first four innings and took the loss. Bo Price worked the fifth and sixth. The pair allowed six hits but had to work around four errors as only three runs were earned.
Gaige Turner, who hit a two-run homer off Price in the sixth, surrendered both Watertown hits in the first 5 1/3 innings for the win before Ethan Powell picked up the final five outs.
Hallum drives in five as Friendship breaks game open late for 14th straight win
DONELSON — A pitcher’s duel through four innings turned into a Friendship Christian blowout late as the Commanders put together three straight four-run innings in a 13-4 drubbing of Donelson Christian.
DCA led 2-1 before the Friendship onslaught began in the fifth. Mason Hallum drove in five runs on three hits, including a double. Storm Sellars, J.J. Pruneau, Quin Long and Austin Weatherford each had two RBIs.
Sellars also doubled among his three hits. Weatherford doubled as he and Long had two hits apiece while Adam Gordon also had a two-base hit as Friendship finished with 13 knocks.
Long pitched the full seven innings for the win, surrendering four runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts as the Commanders climbed to 17-6 for the season with their 14th straight win.
Commanders claim four weekend wins
HENDERSONVILLE — Friendship Christian ran its win streak to 13 last Saturday with a 6-5 win over the Knights as Austin Weatherford walked it off with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Knights led 5-1 going into the sixth inning when Friendship scored twice.
Chase Eakes opened the seventh with a single and scored on a single by Mason Hallum.
Sam Duckwiler pitched three innings in relief of starter Ayden Moore for the win. He allowed a run in the fifth on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts as the Commanders climbed to 16-6.
Friendship outhit the Knights 12-9. Eakes, Hallum, Weatherford, J.J. Pruneau and Quin Long had two hits apiece. Elijah Stockton drove in two runs.
Earlier in the day, Friendship shut out White House 11-0 as Will Barnwell one-hit the Blue Devils in the five-inning game, striking out four.
The Commanders scored a run in the first inning and blew the game open with seven in the third and three in the fourth.
Adam Gordon drove in three runs on three hits, including two doubles, from the No. 8 hole. Hallum also had three RBIs while Storm Sellars supplied two of Friendship’s 11 hits.
Friendship used an eight-run fourth inning Friday night to outscore Pacific (Mo.).
The Indians led 3-0 before Friendship tied the score in the third. Pacific went back up 4-3 in the top of the fourth and, after falling behind, got back in the game with five in the fifth as the Indians outhit the Commanders 11-10.
Pacific outhit Friendship 11-10.
Gordon drove in four runs on two homers while Pruneau had three RBIs. Long homered and knocked in two scores. Hallum doubled as he, Pruneau and Gordon had two hits each. Sellars and Stockton doubled.
Tate Tidwell pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win. Gordon tossed the final 2 1/3 frames, subduing Pacific to just one run.
Friendship opened Friday with an 11-0 pounding of Portland.
Quin Long pitched four innings and Elijah Stockton the final two as each allowed a hit.
Friendship scored three times in the first inning and broke open a 4-0 game with five in the fifth and two in the sixth, finishing with 11 hits.
Stockton homered and doubled. J.J. Pruneau drove in two runs as he, Adam Gordon and Knox Hayslip doubled and singled. Long tripled while Mason Hallum doubled. Storm Sellars also knocked in a pair of scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.