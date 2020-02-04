The Bears Hockey Club entered the Preds Cup Tournament last night as the No. 3 seed from the GNASH regular season following a 4-2 loss to Father Ryan last Wednesday and an 8-7 victory over Centennial-Page two nights later.
Anthony Paponetti and Jake Panter each scored twice last Friday while Linden Palmer, Logan Baskin and Sean Caffrey contributed one apiece.
Nick Redisi and Jacob Winfree scored for the Mt. Juliet-Wilson Central-Lebanon co-op team against Father Ryan.
The Bears finished the regular season with 32 points, trailing Montgomery Bell Academy and Brentwood. They faced Independence-Summit in the Preds Cup opener last night at Centennial Sportsplex.
