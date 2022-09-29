Mt. Juliet has played a Thursday night game at least once most every year in recent seasons.

With TSSAA strongly urging, if not downright requiring, teams to play at least one game a year on Thursday to help ease the officiating shortage, the Golden Bears will play the first of three straight on the fifth day of the week beginning tonight at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.

