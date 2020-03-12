Bears make it to Murfreesboro from Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — After taking the final step to state by defeating visiting Summit 58-41 Monday night, Mt. Juliet’s players and coach Troy Allen climbed a ladder to cut down one of the nets in the gym several of them will never play in again.
In a season in which the Golden Bears have won District 9-AAA, Region 5-AAA (for the first time) and the sectional, the rest of the way will be uncharted territory as Mt. Juliet lost in the quarterfinals two years ago in its only other state tournament appearance.
“When we went two years ago, we were pretty happy to get there, we had never been there,” 16-year Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said before his turn to take the final snippet of net. “We’re not happy now. After what happened last year at Gallatin (losing in the region semifinals), we just made a commitment. We decided we’re going to do something special. I wouldn’t put anything past these guys.”
Playing before a packed gym and a MyTV30 television audience, Mt. Juliet never trailed. But the Golden Bears never really put the Spartans away, either. Playing on live TV with its media timeouts once a quarter contributed to the grind. And the fact MJ has played on that medium the last couple of years gave the Bears something of an advantage, Allen said.
“It chops it up when it’s on TV,” Allen said, pausing to accept congratulations from well-wishers. “It’s hard to get in a flow. Fortunately, we’ve played on three or four of them and we know how to handle it. It’s just a different game. It’s hard to get in a rhythm. But everytime we came back out we were pretty effective from the timeout.”
Will Pruitt, a finalist for Mr. Basketball which was handed out the following night, scored eight of his 28 points in the first quarter as Mt. Juliet took a 16-10 lead. The Bears widened the margin to 27-16 by halftime and 38-24 going into the fourth as they improved to 29-3.
Pruitt, the Red Rocket, is used by Allen much like the old-style quarterbacks who called their own plays back in the day.
“We have actions that get us into stuff,” Allen said. “We just let them play. We made a decision when (big man) Isaac Stephens (now a Cumberland sophomore) graduated. We’re going to put in this new offense and we’re going to cater it to Will and everything we do we’re going to put it in his hands and let him make plays.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kid you get to coach. I’d be an idiot to sit over here and tell him what to do everytime on the floor. He makes decisions. He calls plays. When I don’t know what to run, he calls it. He calls the right things.”
Pruitt, a point guard by profession, is someone who can literally score on every play. But he had other players to involve. Allen has had to tone him down from going 1-on-5.
“We’ve fought through that a little bit during his career, him trying to do too much,” Allen said. “Still today, he shoots some fancy layups he doesn’t need to shoot. He’s not perfect. That’s the beauty of him, we can coach him. We’ll coach him hard, we’ll show him the film and he’ll get better from it.”
Charles Clark collected nine points for Mt. Juliet while Riggs Abner added eight, Mo Ruttlen seven, Gage Wells four and Isaac Thompson two.
Tre Carlton collected 14 points and Destin Wade 10 for the youthful, but athletic Spartans, who finished a 22-8 campaign.
“They’re real scary,” Allen said of the Spartans. “They’re young. Their two best players are young. They got a senior guard who transferred who’s hard to keep in front. Our defense was phenomenal. I never dreamed we would be able to guard them like we guarded them.”
After Tuesday’s drawing, the Bears and the other seven teams will wait for next Wednesday to play in the state quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center. In the meantime, they’ll take some time off before beginning preparations.
“We’ve worked on it, we’re ready,” Allen said of the downtime ahead. “We’ve got a plan.”
Many state tournament teams look for an area college arena to practice in to get used to the deep shooting background like MTSU’s.
“We’ll probably go to Lipscomb,” Pruitt’s future home whose athletic director, Phillip Hutcheson, had just congratulated the coach. “I think they’d let us. I think we’ll go to Lipscomb at least one day.”
Many coaches look at the team they draw for the state tournament and decide their team can’t match them in one form or fashion, causing them go get very conservative. Allen wants other teams to adjust to Mt. Juliet.
“We want to play the game how we play it,” Allen said. “We know there are a lot of talented teams and talented players. But we hope we have a chance against anybody.
“We worry about every little detail. But you got to worry about us, that’s what we tell them. The way we play, the tempo we play, you better get back and guard. We try to get down the floor before you can get organized and go against a chopped up defense. We might not be the biggest or the most athletic, but we play pretty fast.”
Since Stephens’ graduation, Mt. Juliet hasn’t had a post player in the traditional sense, though Pruitt can handle himself under the basket with the best of them. Abner and Wells are outside shooters who are tall.
“That’s the thing about high school basketball, it is what it is and you got to figure out how to coach it,” Allen said.
